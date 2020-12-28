North Liberty to prohibit on-street parking Tuesday due to the winter storm

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty said it will prohibit on-street parking Tuesday starting at noon due to the winter storm warning and the expectation of heavy snow.

The city said the prohibition will allow for effective snow removal. Vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be ticketed and towed without notice.

Off-street parking will be available in the following locations

south lot at the North Liberty Community Center, located at 520 W. Cherry Street

Quail Ridge Park, 931 W. Zeller Street,

Centennial Park, 1565 St. Andrews Drive,

Penn Meadows Park, 310 N. Dubuque Street

The city said the prohibition will expire on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

