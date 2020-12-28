Movie-goers head to theaters for the first time in months for Christmas weekend

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - James Berndsen used to go to the movies once a week, but COVID-19 put a pause on his routine.

On Sunday, he finally sat back in the seats of Collins Road Theatres in Marion for one of the biggest premieres of 2020.

”Wonder woman! I’ve been waiting for it, it was delayed because of the pandemic, I’m very excited,” Berndsen said.

Christmas is usually one of the busiest times of the year for movie theaters. And while the lines at Collins Road Theatres weren’t as long as they are usually during the holidays, owner Bruce Taylor said big titles like “Wonder Woman 1984″ and “News of the World” are starting to fill seats.

“Business has been fairly brisk considering COVID-19,” Taylor said. “It’s still not where it needs to be, and all that, but it’s a lot better, and I think things are going to be looking up on the movies.”

Between the pandemic and being damaged by the August derecho, Collins Road Theatres has been closed for almost half of 2020.

“And we’ve turned lemons into lemonade, because everything got damaged,” Taylor said. “We had to replace the ceiling tiles and the lighting and the carpet and the seats and everything. Now we’ve basically got a whole new theater.”

Renovations include reclining seats, and an upgraded filtration system. The theatre is also offering private screenings. It’s all to help protect movie-goers from COVID-19.

Taylor said private screenings have been a popular option for families who want to go to the movies, but want to keep some space from other people.

“It’s time to come back to the movies, and this is the only place you get real butter on your popcorn,” Taylor said.

Berndsen said he feels safe, with everyone wearing masks and distancing.

”There’s nothing like the theater experience and the big screen,” he said. “You can’t beat it. And seeing how people react to the movie and everything, I really love coming to the theater.”

And, he’s looking forward to his next trip to the movies.

