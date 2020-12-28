Mount Vernon and Asbury announce snow emergency for Tuesday

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowa cities have already announced snow emergencies ahead of Tuesday’s snowfall.

Mount Vernon officials said the city will declare a snow emergency effective starting at noon on Tuesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday. The city warned that all vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes or else they may be impounded. Owners of the vehicles may also receive a $25 fine.

The city of Asbury also plans to declare a snow emergency on Tuesday. It will begin at noon and end on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Asbury city leaders said residents can park on the odd side of the street on odd numbered calendar days and can park on the even side of the street on even numbered days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cars parked on the wrong side of the street during the snow emergency will be towed at the owner’s expense.

