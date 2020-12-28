Advertisement

Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - It has been nearly 10 months since Neil Bennett of Iowa City became Iowa’s first person hospitalized for the coronavirus. The 74-year-old is still dealing with the impact.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Bennett was admitted to a hospital in early March. Though he long ago returned home, Bennett still uses a cane and walker and undergoes physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation to build up strength in his body and lungs.

Bennett says he sometimes becomes impatient with his progress and craves a sense of normalcy. He urges people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

