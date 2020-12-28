Advertisement

Iowa to begin vaccinations at long-term care facilities Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will start vaccinating long-term care facility residents with the help of pharmacy staff through a new partnership.

It’s called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. It’s a no cost federal program to help get nursing home staff and residents the vaccine.

CVS, Walgreens, and Community Pharmacy are taking part.

This is all part of phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Governor Reynolds has said more than 8,400 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in Iowa in the first phase.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80
A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235,...
Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

Latest News

Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering
Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies