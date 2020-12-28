Iowa to begin vaccinations at long-term care facilities Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will start vaccinating long-term care facility residents with the help of pharmacy staff through a new partnership.

It’s called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. It’s a no cost federal program to help get nursing home staff and residents the vaccine.

CVS, Walgreens, and Community Pharmacy are taking part.

This is all part of phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Governor Reynolds has said more than 8,400 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in Iowa in the first phase.

