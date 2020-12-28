Advertisement

Iowa Athletics department reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases

The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department on Monday reported an additional 14 positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The university said it conducted 386 COVID-19 PCR tests from December 21 to December 27.

This comes as part of the university’s return to campus protocol that began testing for the virus on May 29.

The protocol also requires isolation for those who test positive, and quarantine for those who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

In total, the university reports 359 people have tested positive since the testing began.

