House passes $2,000 stimulus check increase, but future uncertain in Senate

By LISA MASCARO, JILL COLVIN and ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure.

