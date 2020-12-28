Heavy snow could lead to hazardous travel conditions tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather will continue to stay quiet throughout the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the low to mid-teens.

Our quiet weather will come to an end quickly tomorrow. Precipitation looks to start after the noon hour, so most will stay dry through the morning. Temperatures will stay consistent in the upper 20s, low 30s tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday.

Heavy snow will start to impact eastern Iowa through the afternoon and evening and road conditions, especially during the evening commute, could deteriorate quickly making it hazardous to travel. We may see some sleet or freezing rain mixing in by the evening, before another change over back into the snow. Widespread snowfall totals likely look to between 4-8″, with a sharper cutoff towards the south. Snow looks to wrap up by Wednesday morning, then temperatures drop into the 20s for highs and single digits for lows.

