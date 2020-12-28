Five hospitalized in Black Hawk County crash

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Five people were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County on Sunday morning.

At 10:37 A.M., emergency crews responded to a collision between a Ford F150 and a Volkswagen SUV near the 6000 block of Highway 20.

Authorities say the highway was covered with snow and ice and the driver of the Ford F150, Kacee Hildreth, 30, of Iowa Falls, was driving west on Highway 20 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and entered the eastbound lane into oncoming traffic.

Hildreth struck a Volkswagon SUV that was traveling east on Highway 20, head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagon, Amy Hoekstra, 46, of Owasso, Oklahoma, went into the ditch.

The passengers the Volkswagaon, Jonathan Hoekstra, 46, their 3 minor children and Karen Priske, 79, all of Owasso, Oklahoma were all taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for non-life theatening injuries by MercyOne and Hudson Ambulances.

Hildreth was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries. He was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Police Department, Cedar Falls Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, MercyOne Ambulance, Hudson Ambulance and Hudson Fire all responded to the accident

