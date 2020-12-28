Advertisement

Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’

(Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)
(Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of the Tyson Foods managers fired for betting on how many workers would contract COVID-19 at their Iowa pork plant says the office pool was spontaneous and intended to boost morale.

Don Merschbrock, former night manager at the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, said he was speaking out in an attempt to show that the seven fired supervisors are “not the evil people” that Tyson has portrayed.

Tyson announced the terminations of the Waterloo managers on Dec. 16, weeks after the betting allegation surfaced in wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of four workers who died of COVID-19.

