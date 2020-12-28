Dubuque woman creates Belly Bags project to feed children over the holidays

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas is a special time for Danielle Meyer and her daughter Lydia. That’s when they embark on the Belly Bags project.

“So me and my daughter Lydia decided that we were going to adopt the classroom I worked in,” Danielle Meyer said. “One classroom turned into all of the classrooms, so every year since then we’ve decided to pack a bunch of bags for 3-5 year olds and put some snack items in to help feed their bellies over their break.”

They put a lot of things in those bags, like applesauce, granola bars and mac and cheese.

To fill the bags, they rely on donations, but this year, because of the pandemic, donations were down.

She usually fills 140 bags. This year, though, that might be more than enough.

“This year enrollment is down,” Meyer said. “So I’m actually, with my 140, I’m able to feed the entire county which includes Dyersville, Farley, Epworth, so I’m able to make that go farther.”

For Danielle and Lydia this is more than just about helping others.

“Every year we get together and its something special that we share, and it teaches her to give back to the community, to reach out and help people, instead of just focusing on what we’re going to receive this year,” Meyer said.

“I get to spend time with my mom a lot and I like giving all these snacks to people who need them,” Lydia said.

