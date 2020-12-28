Advertisement

Delmar man charged with insurance fraud

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau has charged a Delmar man with insurance fraud after concluding an investigation that began in February.

In a news release, officials said their investigation found 38-year-old Luke McDermott made false statements and submitted fraudulent documents in support of a fire claim.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested McDermott on December 20.

McDermott was cited and released. He will appear in court on a later date.

