Burlington man arrested after one injured in shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is in custody after a shooting in Burlington on Sunday.

At approximately 4:32 p.m., Burlington police responded near the 2400 block of Flint Hills Drive. Officers say they found a person with a gunshot wound when they arrived. This person was transported to the hospital.

Detectives identified the suspect as Larry Keith Knotts, 33, of Burlington. He has been arrested and is facing the following charges:

Willful Injury - Class C Felony

Felony Assault Causing Serious Injury - Class C felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Class D Felony

Going Armed With Intent - Class D Felony

Knotts is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond. He is awaiting a court appearance.

This is an ongoing investigating. Burlington police ask anyone with information to call (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

