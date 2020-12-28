Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow arrives in Iowa Tuesday, expect slick, snow-covered roads
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80

Latest News

An Iowa Department of Transportation Plow in a garage on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Plows prepare ahead of incoming snow storm
A Winter Storm Warning, for counties shaded in pink, and a Winter Weather Advisory, for areas...
After smooth morning commute, roads to turn poor Tuesday afternoon
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since the pandemic began
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since pandemic began
A line of cars entering the Edgewood Road Hy-Vee parking lot on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
People in eastern Iowa prepare for Tuesday’s snowstorm