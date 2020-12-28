540 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa, no additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 540 additional Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, but there were no additional deaths reported.

This comes as the number of tests reported by the state have remained low over the last few days.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,412 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,342,810 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 275,473 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,745 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, the state lists 3,439 as COVID-19 being the underlying cause of death and 306 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally, the state’s data shows a total of 229,626 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 586 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 82 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 111 people in the ICU and 60 on ventilators.

