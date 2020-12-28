Advertisement

20 new species found, and long-lost species rediscovered, in Bolivian Andes

Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.
Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.(Source: Conservation International/Trond Larsen/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes. They also found plants and animals not seen in decades.

The findings were made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 by the nonprofit environmental group Conservation International.

Among the discoveries: new butterfly and orchid species, the mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and Lilliputian frog, which is just 1 centimeter long.

The team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the devil-eyed frog, which is black with deep red eyes, which was last seen 20 years ago.

They also found the satyr butterfly, last seen nearly a century ago.

Conservation International said the findings make the case for protecting the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

The findings were revealed in research published Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow arrives in Iowa Tuesday, expect slick, snow-covered roads
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80

Latest News

An Iowa Department of Transportation Plow in a garage on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Plows prepare ahead of incoming snow storm
A Winter Storm Warning, for counties shaded in pink, and a Winter Weather Advisory, for areas...
After smooth morning commute, roads to turn poor Tuesday afternoon
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since the pandemic began
Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest levels since pandemic began
A line of cars entering the Edgewood Road Hy-Vee parking lot on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
People in eastern Iowa prepare for Tuesday’s snowstorm