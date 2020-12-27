Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80

WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed in a crash between two vehicles near the Quad Cities on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:25 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash along Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 285. Deputies believe that a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the highway, based on multiple reports called into law enforcement. The car struck a 2020 Infiniti QX60 head-on near the reported location.

Two people were killed in the crash, and another was injured and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the injured person was unknown. Officials did not indicate which vehicle the fatalities or injured person came from, pending the notification of family members.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Medforce, and Medic EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

