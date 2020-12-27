Advertisement

Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed in a crash between two vehicles near the Quad Cities on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:25 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash along Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 285. Deputies believe that a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the highway, based on multiple reports called into law enforcement. The car struck a 2020 Infiniti QX60 head-on near the reported location.

Two people were killed in the crash, and another was injured and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the injured person was unknown. Officials did not indicate which vehicle the fatalities or injured person came from, pending the notification of family members.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Medforce, and Medic EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline
Water covers the floor at The Roosevelt in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020....
Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot, police say
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot
Fatal shooting in Waterloo
Fatal shooting in Waterloo