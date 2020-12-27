Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three eastern Iowans pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking charges in December, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

According to an announcement on Monday, December 21st from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, the following individuals have been sentenced:

On December 7th, Tommy Tate Collins, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced to over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child sex trafficking. Collins admitted in his plea agreement that he trafficked a minor child, who was 15 and 16 years old at the time, by paying her for sex acts with money and drugs.

On December 18th,, Albert Kelly Price was sentenced to a 29 year prison sentence. Price pleaded guilty to trafficking two minors and admitted to trafficking a total of three minors who were between 14 and 16 years old. Price paid all three minors for sex acts and used physical force on each minor. Price resided in Iowa City and North Liberty.

On December 21st, Arrion Marcus West, Jr., of Iowa City was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for trafficking two minors, who were 15 and 17 years old at the time of the offenses. West trafficked the minors by advertising them on escort websites, arranging prices and sex acts with customers, transporting them to engage in sex acts, and taking proceeds from the commercial sex acts. West also used physical violence towards one victim.

Co-defendants that were previously sentenced include Isaiah Patterson, sentenced to a 12 year prison sentence in January 2020 for trafficking a 15 year old by posting advertisements of her or commercial sex acts, and Kendall Andrew Streb, who was sentenced in September 2020 to over 22 years in prison for trafficking three minors and additional offenses.

“The defendants in these cases were buyers and sellers of children in our community,” stated Krickbaum in a statement. “They exploited vulnerable teenage girls for their own sexual gratification, and collectively they will serve many decades in federal prison. Federal law does not distinguish between ‘johns’ who will pay for sex with a minor, and pimps who offer minors for sex. Both groups are serious criminals, and we will treat them as such.”

The case was investigated by the Iowa City Police Department, with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Coralville Police Department. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Human trafficking is defined as a crime involving the exploitation of youth under the age of 18 for commercial sex; the exploitation of adults for commercial sex through the use of force, fraud, or coercion; and the exploitation of any individual for compelled labor.

Human trafficking does not require the transportation of individuals across state lines, or that someone is physically restrained.

Signs that a person is being trafficked can include working excessively long hours, unexplained gifts, physical injury, substance abuse issues, running away from home, isolation from others, or having a person in their life controlling them or monitoring them closely.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring, be it a minor engaging in paid sex acts, or anyone being coerced into prostitution or labor, is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.