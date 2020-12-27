Police seeking public’s help after fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for potential witnesses to contact them after an early morning shooting killed a man.

At around 4:22 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting near the area of Iowa street and Fourth Street. Officers located an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about this incident. Anybody who was a witness or with other information may call (319) 291-4340 and choose option three for the investigations department. Video recordings that could help the investigation can be sent electronically.

