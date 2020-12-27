Advertisement

Police seeking public’s help after fatal shooting in Waterloo

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for potential witnesses to contact them after an early morning shooting killed a man.

At around 4:22 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting near the area of Iowa street and Fourth Street. Officers located an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about this incident. Anybody who was a witness or with other information may call (319) 291-4340 and choose option three for the investigations department. Video recordings that could help the investigation can be sent electronically.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline
Water covers the floor at The Roosevelt in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020....
Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot, police say
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot
Fatal shooting in Waterloo
Fatal shooting in Waterloo