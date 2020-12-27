Mexican man connected to deadly shootout in Waterloo 20 years ago sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mexican man charged with illegally unlawfully possessing a gun in 2005 and who had been a fugitive from justice for nearly 15 years has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Perpecto Rico-Perez, 51, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2020 to one count of Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien.

Authorities say Rico-Perez was living illegally in the United States and living in Waterloo, Iowa in the early 2000s.

Information disclosed at his sentencing showed that, on May 25, 2000, Rico-Perez and his brother went to Wildside Creationz, a former auto shop in Waterloo. While they were inside, an altercation ensued and Rico-Perez was shot in his right eye, his brother was shot in the chest and arm, and a third man, an acquaintance named Thomas Abril, was shot and killed.

When law enforcement arrived, they found close to two kilograms of cocaine inside the business. Authorities allege Rico-Perez and the other two other men went to the shop to attempt a robbery during a cocaine deal. Though his attorney in court, Rico-Perez denied ever knowingly transporting cocaine.

Immediately following the shooting, Rico-Perez and his brother fled the scene and returned to Rico-Perez’s residence in Waterloo, where Rico-Perez’s young daughter called 911.

Later that evening, police executed a search warrant at Rico-Perez’s residence. In a small cupboard above a bathtub in the bathroom, they recovered a .45 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen less than six months earlier.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the man who authorities allege pulled the trigger was acquitted of murder and drug charges by juries in two different trials.

But a federal grand jury indicted Rico-Perez and his brother on drug and firearm charges in 2005 in connection with alleged drug activity surrounding the shooting, the Courier reports.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Cole said Rico Perez had been deported before the indictment was handed down, and he wasn’t actually arrested until October 2019 when Border Patrol agents in Texas spotted him crossing the Rio Grande attempt to return to the United States.

Rico-Perez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda Reade to 37 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Rico-Perez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Cole and Special Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

