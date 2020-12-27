Advertisement

Long term care facility says residents are struggling with not seeing family during the holidays

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic has many people staying home for the holidays and away from loved ones.

That goes the same for people living in nursing facilities or long term care. The Anamosa care Facility and Woodland Park Assisted Living Home have had their doors locked to outside visitors for 9-months. The staff there said they had to get creative to allow residents to see their families this year.

“It’s hard to be closed for the last nine months with no visitors,” said Administrator Casi Strube. “It’s been hard on the residents.”

Strube said her staff took videos of the residents giving well wishes to their families. Some were visibly upset with not seeing their family for the holidays. In past years, Strube said they had holiday parties with more than 100 people attending.

“It has been difficult during the holidays not to be with their families, but the look on their faces when they get to see their loved one on the screen is priceless,” she said.

Strube said she hoped the videos would show people how important it is to get the vaccine, especially for the younger generation.

“Do the right thing so our residents can have their 170 guests back in the building next year,” she said. “We want them to be able to see their families at Christmas time. If we don’t do anything, nothing will change.”

