Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To help end 2020 on a high note, local cover band The Pork Tornadoes are hosting a virtual concert.

The concert will include special guests, segments and games. The Pork Tornadoes have only been able to play around 20% of their scheduled shows this year. Now, they’re hoping this online concert experience will help tide over artists and their fans until shows can be in-person again.

The concert starts at 10pm New Years Eve. People can get tickets to the live-stream here.

