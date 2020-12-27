Advertisement

Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To help end 2020 on a high note, local cover band The Pork Tornadoes are hosting a virtual concert.

The concert will include special guests, segments and games. The Pork Tornadoes have only been able to play around 20% of their scheduled shows this year. Now, they’re hoping this online concert experience will help tide over artists and their fans until shows can be in-person again.

The concert starts at 10pm New Years Eve. People can get tickets to the live-stream here.

