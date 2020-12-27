Advertisement

Light snow possible with some minor accumulation

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chance of snow returns to the picture for Sunday as a storm system passes by.

Some light accumulations are possible, especially in the northeast corner of Iowa north of Highway 20 where 1 to 2 inches could fall in some spots. Expect a trace to an inch elsewhere. Roads may become temporarily slick while snow is falling, but warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will be fighting against major issues. Still, use caution if traveling through an area of snow.

Monday should be dry, though a bit on the colder side once again with highs in the 20s. Wind chills in the morning will likely be in the single digits above or just below zero.

Our midweek storm system is still in the forecast, though there are still questions about its exact impacts on the area. Heavy precipitation seems likely, but the track of the storm and its associated temperature structure are still yet to be fully determined. We’ll have a better idea of where the potential for heavier snow will lay out within the next 12 to 24 hours, so stay tuned.

Colder air moves in behind the storm system, with a little bit of snow possible on both Thursday and Friday.

