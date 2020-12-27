Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Icy conditions were causing issues for drivers near the Des Moines metropolitan area on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported numerous crashes and delays because of wintry conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 in Des Moines and points to the west. Roadways were reported as partially or completely covered with ice along a band of light freezing rain.

Cold temperatures near the surface were allowing liquid precipitation to freeze on contact with roads and sidewalks. Forecasters expected conditions to improve by mid-afternoon as temperatures continued to warm.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of the state by the National Weather Service. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this included Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Grundy, Hardin, Mahaska, Marshall, and Poweshiek Counties. People in the advisory area were the most likely to see potential travel issues due to slick roads, though light snow in other parts of the viewing area could cause slick roads for a period of time on Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory, highlighted by counties shaded in purple, issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (KCRG)

Precipitation is expected to end on Sunday evening, according to TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson.

