Advertisement

Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235,...
A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235, causes traffic issues on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Icy conditions were causing issues for drivers near the Des Moines metropolitan area on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported numerous crashes and delays because of wintry conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 in Des Moines and points to the west. Roadways were reported as partially or completely covered with ice along a band of light freezing rain.

Cold temperatures near the surface were allowing liquid precipitation to freeze on contact with roads and sidewalks. Forecasters expected conditions to improve by mid-afternoon as temperatures continued to warm.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of the state by the National Weather Service. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this included Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Grundy, Hardin, Mahaska, Marshall, and Poweshiek Counties. People in the advisory area were the most likely to see potential travel issues due to slick roads, though light snow in other parts of the viewing area could cause slick roads for a period of time on Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory, highlighted by counties shaded in purple, issued by the National...
A Winter Weather Advisory, highlighted by counties shaded in purple, issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.(KCRG)

Precipitation is expected to end on Sunday evening, according to TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline
Water covers the floor at The Roosevelt in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020....
Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Deadly wrong-way I-80 crash in Scott County
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Headstone of Hawkeye basketball player, Chris Street, vandalized
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot, police say
Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot
Fatal shooting in Waterloo
Fatal shooting in Waterloo