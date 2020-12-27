Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up - this time, at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline
Water covers the floor at The Roosevelt in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020....
Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville Police Department holds a press conference
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck