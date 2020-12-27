Downtown Cedar Rapids building’s window shot, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said somebody shot at a window in a downtown office building on Sunday morning.

At around 12:23 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired near the corner of First Avenue and First Street. Once officers arrived, they found spent shell casings on the ground and a window shot out at the United Fire Group building.

Officers talked to witnesses in the area but made no arrests.

