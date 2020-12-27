COVID-19 testing still lagging after holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of tests for the novel coronavirus reported in new data on Sunday morning remained low, likely due to the Christmas holiday.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 620 people in Iowa who had tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s ongoing total, which stands at 274,933 people since the start of the pandemic. A total of 228,762 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,092 since Saturday morning.

TestIowa, the state-run testing program, closed early on Thursday, December 24, and stayed closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. This likely was a contributing factor in the reduced number of people testing positive and smaller number of tests overall. A similar drop in testing, compared to other days, was observed near the Thanksgiving holiday in late November.

One additional person who died from COVID-19 was added to the state’s total. A total of 3,745 people have died due to the virus in the state.

553 people were in Iowa hospitals as of Sunday morning, a net decrease of five. 109 of those people were in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 65 of those patients required the use of a ventilator, a net increase of two. 71 newly-admitted patients were reported in the last 24 hours, similar to the total on Saturday morning.

An additional 1,897 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours, a significantly lower number than most recent days due to Christmas. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 32.7%, higher than the 24% rate in Saturday morning’s report. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,341,398 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

