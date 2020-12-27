Baby born prematurely comes home after 269 days in the hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A baby born prematurely was welcomed home this year after spending almost 300 days in the hospital. Baby Olivia was born on February 7th, 2020, only 24 weeks into her mom Jodi’s pregnancy. Born at 13.9 ounces and 10 inches, she was in the fight for her life from day one.

Olivia went through infections, countless blood transfusions, and surgery all before her first birthday. She was transferred to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital when she was 3.5 months old for ROP treatment for her eyes, and then was flown to Advocate General Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, IL when she was 5 months old for retinal re-attachment surgery to try and preserve vision in her right eye.

Her parents, Jodi and Chase, say the addition of COVID-19 made the journey even more difficult. “We were scared to go anywhere really and then go into the U and get her possibly sick and the nurses that were helping other families,” says Chase.

To prepare to bring Olivia home, her parents practiced helping her with her medicine, set up her room to be ready for her oxygen. And then...another unexpected obstacle- cleaning up the damage done to their house after the derecho hit.

After 269 days, Olivia was finally able to come home and meet the rest of her family, including her three older siblings that hadn’t been able to come meet her while she was in the hospital. Now, her mom says Olivia is doing well, getting weekly checkups and going through physical therapy. And, they’re looking for a shift nurse to help her during the day, as both parents head back to work after a difficult year.

