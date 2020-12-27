Advertisement

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday.

Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man died and one was in critical condition. The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said.

Details on the nature of the music video, including the artist, weren’t available Sunday.

Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation continues. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning, and the names of the men have not been released. The investigation has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office, Kmiec said.

Travis Lorini, 30, told the Boston Globe that he heard a barrage of gunfire and smelled gunpowder.

“Just seemed like someone held the trigger down and let all the bullets out at once. It sounded faster than a book of fireworks,” he said.

Lynn is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline
Water covers the floor at The Roosevelt in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020....
Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville Police Department holds a press conference
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck