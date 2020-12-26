Advertisement

Waterloo man sentenced to nine years in federal prison for giving gun to friend during dispute

Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Waterloo man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for providing a gun to a friend when both were prohibited from possessing.

Aundrey Frequal Roberts, Jr., 27, plead guilty on June 18, 2020 to Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Information disclosed at sentencing showed that, in July 2019, Roberts’ friend, Dreyon Grant, got into a dispute with another man at an apartment complex in Waterloo after the other man accused Grant of stealing money.

When the victim confronted him, Grant came out of his apartment unit holding a knife and pointing it at the man. After the man refused to leave, Grant called Roberts. A short time later, Roberts came over with a gun. Grant tried to scare the man away with the gun. The man called 911. Police arrived and located the gun. No one was injured during the incident.

Roberts has prior criminal convictions for Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment, and Assault, among other convictions.

Roberts also admitted to being the driver of a vehicle involved in a shooting which left a nine-year old child with a gunshot wound.

He was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 112 months’ imprisonment. Roberts was ordered to make payment of $100 to the special assessment fund.

He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Aundrey Frequal Roberts, Jr., 27, of Waterloo, Iowa, was sentenced to 112 months in prison for providing a gun to his friend when both were prohibited from possessing guns.(Iowa Department of Corrections)

