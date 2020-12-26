Water pipe break in Cedar Rapids building displaces nearly three dozen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A broken water distribution system in a downtown high rise apartment caused damage across multiple floors and displaced over 30 residents, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:31 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was notified of a water flow alarm at The Roosevelt, located at 200 First Avenue NE. Firefighters located the issue on the fifth floor of the building after noting water flowing from underneath the door to one of the building’s apartment units, as well as around two inches of standing water in the hall.

An investigation determined the source of the water issue to be two broken pipes along with a broken sprinkler system pipe. Firefighters believe that a window left open while the apartment’s tenants left town was the root cause of the pipe breaks.

Officials said that around 35 people in 22 units from the second through fifth floors of the building were displaced by the damage caused by the water. The building’s staff helped those displaced to find alternate places to stay, including in hotels.

