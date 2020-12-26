Vinton church prepares hundreds of Christmas dinners to-go

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Volunteers at the Presbyterian Church of Vinton got up early Friday morning to prepare more than 200 dinners. Jeff Holmes is one of them. He’s volunteered at the Christmas dinner for years. They did things differently this year because of the pandemic. Instead of in person gatherings, the meals are being picked up or delivered. “We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments this year. But as people were calling in to reserve meals, they said what a blessing it was that we were still going ahead with it,” says Holmes.

Nancy and Jim Estes are regulars at the Christmas Dinner. While they miss the camaraderie of being able to enjoy a hot meal and chat with people, they are glad the tradition is still going. “I think it’s a really good idea to just drive up here, and not mingle too much with people. It’s just kind of scary to do that anymore,” says Nancy.

This is the 7th year the church has offered a Christmas dinner. Holmes says they agreed it was important to keep the tradition going, saying, “There’s a lot of people we haven’t seen for a while. And there’s other people, there’s people in the community who really at this time could really use could really use the help can really use something like this and we’re always really excited to be able to give it to them.”

