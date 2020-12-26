Tampa man caught with drugs and gun in Dubuque sentenced to 27 years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Florida man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison following a December 2018 arrest in Dubuque for drug and gun charges.

Brandon James Seys, 42, of Tampa, was sentenced on Monday, December 21st after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

During Seys’ arrest, officers found more than $10,000 in his possession and recovered methamphetamine and cocaine in his hotel room. Officers also recovered two firearms in a storage unit. Seys later admitted at the plea hearing to possessing the firearms and being a felon.

Evidence during the case showed that Seys told others he was willing to use the firearms if officers attempted to arrest him.

Seys was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 324 months’ imprisonment.

He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brandon Seys, 42, of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced December 21, 2020. (Linn County Jail)

