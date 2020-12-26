Advertisement

Small snow chance on Sunday with a bigger system midweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for more cloud cover overhead tonight ahead of a quick-moving system on Sunday that could bring some light snow to the area. Only minor accumulations expected overall with trace amounts to an inch possible. Areas most likely to see snow and to see totals close to 1″ are north of Highway 20.

We’ll see a brief period of sunshine by Monday afternoon before another, more potent weather system moves in midweek. Forecast models are still in disagreement over the path of this system which plays a large role in the type of precipitation we’ll receive and how much of it we will get. Stay with TV9 for the latest updates.

Beyond this storm, colder air settles in to start off 2021.

