Rock Island man sentenced to three years in federal prison for selling marijuana and firearms in Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who used a who sold marijuana and two firearms to an individual working with police in Dubuque has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

James Bell III, 33, of Rock Island, Illinois, pleaded guilty on July 13, 2020 to one count of distribution of marijuana near a park in Dubuque, Iowa after a prior drug conviction, one count of using a telephone to set up a drug transaction and one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense and two domestic abuse misdemeanor crimes.

At his sentencing, evidence showed that Bell used a telephone on November 21, 2017, to set up a marijuana deal. Later that day, he sold approximately one ounce of marijuana to an individual working with the police.

On December 7, 2017, Bell sold two firearms to an individual working with law enforcement. During that transaction, Bell also sold someone else marijuana.

Bell was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 37 months’ imprisonment, and he must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Bell is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and investigated by the Dubuque, Iowa, Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

James Bell, 33, of Rock Island, Illinois, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for selling marijuana and two firearms to an individual working with the police in Dubuque, Iowa.Li (Linn County Jail)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.