Minnesota takes down No. 4 Iowa 102-95 with 3-point spree

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Brandon Johnson made all four his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota in a 102-95 win over No. 4 Iowa.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists for the Gophers. They improved to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten despite trailing by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. They fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

