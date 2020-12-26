Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for armed Waterloo home invasion

Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who participated in a Waterloo home invasion has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

On March 10, 2020, Joshua Bo Truax, 36, of Swaledale, Iowa, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal.

Truax admitted he was involved with others in a home invasion at a Waterloo home on the evening of October 21, 2019. The group went in armed with two stolen guns. Once they got inside the home, they attempted to kidnap one of the residents, assaulted one person and discharged two firearms.

Truax was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 126 months’ imprisonment. Truax was sentenced to 126 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Truax is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Joshua Bo Truax, 36, from Swaledale, Iowa, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for...
Joshua Bo Truax, 36, from Swaledale, Iowa, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in a home invasion.(Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline

Latest News

Perpecto Rico-Perez, 51, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2020 to one count of...
Mexican man connected to deadly shootout in Waterloo 20 years ago sentenced to federal prison
Waterloo man killed in Christmas shooting identified
Waterloo man killed in Christmas shooting identified
Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert
Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert
Iowa COVID case daily update 12-26-20
Iowa COVID case daily update 12-26-20
Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children