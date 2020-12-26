Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for armed Waterloo home invasion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who participated in a Waterloo home invasion has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

On March 10, 2020, Joshua Bo Truax, 36, of Swaledale, Iowa, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal.

Truax admitted he was involved with others in a home invasion at a Waterloo home on the evening of October 21, 2019. The group went in armed with two stolen guns. Once they got inside the home, they attempted to kidnap one of the residents, assaulted one person and discharged two firearms.

Truax was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 126 months’ imprisonment. Truax was sentenced to 126 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Truax is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

