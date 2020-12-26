Advertisement

Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths

Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas is a religious holiday to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ for Christians.

But religions of all faith often call on the spirit of the season to share a message of peace and hope.

As KCRG-TV9 Photojournalist Marlon Hall found out after speaking with Dave Doyle, Pastor at Hope Christian Fellowship, Taha Tawil, Iman and Director at Mother Mosque of America and Todd Thalblum, Rabbi at Temple Judah, that message is even more powerful after such a difficult year.

