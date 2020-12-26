Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison distributing heroin in Johnson County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin from Chicago throughout Johnson County.

Robert Rankins Jr., 50, was sentenced on Tuesday, December 22nd by United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey to 84 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing heroin.

According to authorities, an investigation began in 2018 involving narcotics trafficking between Johnson County, Iowa and Chicago, Illinois.

Law enforcement officials determined Rankins Jr. and his co-conspirator, Eric Rhine, were obtaining heroin and selling heroin in Johnson County.

They say Rankins Jr. and Rhine made trips to Chicago to retrieve drugs and that Rankins Jr. admitted that the conspiracy was responsible for well over 1,000 grams of heroin that he was supplying numerous individuals in areas that include Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty.

Following his prison term, Rankins Jr. is ordered to serve five years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Drug Task Force and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Robert Rankins, 50, of Iowa City, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distributing heroin. (Community Based Corrections)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.