Iowa AG Miller and others settle with hotel booking system Sabre over 2017 data breach

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 26 other attorneys generals have entered into a settlement with Sabre Corp. that resolves an investigation into the 2017 data breach of its hotel booking system, according to a recent statement.

The breach exposed the data of approximately 1.3 million credit cards. The settlement requires injunctive relief and a payment of $2.4 million, of which the state of Iowa will receive $47,797.

On June 6, 2017, Sabre informed its hotel customers of a data breach that had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017, which the business had disclosed in a 10-Q SEC filing the month before.

Notice to consumers was provided by the hotels, resulting in some notices being issued as late as 2018, and some consumers receiving multiple notices stemming from the same breach.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a business segment of Sabre, operates the SynXis Central Reservation system, which facilitates the booking of hotel reservations. SynXis connects business travel coordinators, travel agencies, and online travel booking companies on one end to Sabre’s hotel customers on the other.

”As we have seen in other data breaches, it’s crucial that companies provide clear and timely notifications to consumers so they can protect themselves from identity theft,” said Miller in the statement.

