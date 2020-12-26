Advertisement

Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Girl Scouts say that the century-old organization is now directly competing with the Boy Scouts for female recruits and that it’s not a fair fight.

The lawyers filed papers Thursday in federal court in Manhattan to repel an effort by the Boy Scouts to toss out a 2-year-old trademark infringement lawsuit. Lawyers for the Boy Scouts last month asked a judge to reject claims that the organization is infringing on trademarks when it recruits girls with words like “scouts” and “scouting.”

The Girl Scouts say in their filing that the Boy Scouts’ marketing of expanded services for girls is “highly damaging.”

