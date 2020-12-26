Advertisement

Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -UPDATE: The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in Waterloo during a family argument on Christmas.

Authorities say Chad D. Buck, 43, died after being shot at a residence at 1347 E. Airline Highway in rural Waterloo. They say Buck also lived at the residence.

An altercation among family members turned fatal on Christmas Day, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:28 p.m. on Friday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a shooting at 1347 E. Airline Highway. The person who called 911 said that a shooting had happened between family members at that location.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that an argument took place in the family, and one adult male shot another adult male. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he later died.

No names have been released of those involved in the incident. No charges have been filed, but authorities said an investigation is ongoing. The victim will undergo an autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Waterloo Police and Fire/Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

