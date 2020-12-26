Advertisement

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims

Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fairfax family has used their Christmas light display to raise $3000 for local food banks and $1000 for victims of a recent apartment fire.

The effort initially began three weeks ago, with Steve and Sandy Tomash collecting donations from people who came to see their light display. The family donated $2500 to the Linn County Food Bank and $500 to the Fairfax Food Bank.

This week, the Tomash’s decided to collect for the victims of last weekend’s apartment fire in Fairfax. The fire killed 43-year-old Ronald Weston. The surviving residents were all displaced.

The Fairfax family says it brought $1000 to the fire victims on Tuesday and plans on giving the rest of any future donations as long as the lights are up.

