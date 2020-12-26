Advertisement

Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas

(Source: AP)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews battled a house fire that displaced multiple people in Dubuque on Christmas evening.

Crews were responded to a report of a chimney fire at 2739 Balboa Street after 5:00 P.M. When they arrived, the attic was on fire, resulting in extensive damage to the home.

Authorities say one firefighter received non life-threatening injuries.

According to the Telegraph-Herald, more than 10 occupants at the home escaped the fire uninjured. They say at least six firetrucks were on scene and that the Dubuque Fire Department was assisted by Farley Fire and EMS.

The Telegraph-Herald also reports that firefighters were able to bring the family Christmas presents carried out from the still-smoldering home.

Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause and putting out hot spots.

Story is developing.

