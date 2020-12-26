Advertisement

Donors raise money for Bridge Under the Bridge family

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bridge under the Bridge, and the Robinson family who run it, were recognized nationally for feeding people after the August tenth derecho.

Good Morning America donated a food trailer so the family could continue their efforts, but the giving didn’t stop there. On Christmas morning, Cedar Rapids native Joe Sample handed the family a check for $4 thousand to thank them for the help. That money was donated by 105 different donors.

“Thank you, you guys,” said the Robinson family over and over.

Sample is known around town for supporting local restaurants during the pandemic and sharing reviews on Facebook. He said he decided to start raising money after handing out meals with the Robinson one day. Jovountae said his family wouldn’t otherwise be able to give their children such a joyous holiday.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas or a better town to share it with.”

It was the gift of giving, giving to a family in need, that sparked Joe’s and over 100 other donors’ Christmas spirit.

“I get gratitude from seeing other people succeed,” Sample said. “If I could help someone and see the smiles on the families’ faces, that’s enough for me.”

As for Bridge Under the Bridge, there not going anywhere anytime soon.

“It doesn’t take much to help,” said Robinson. “It just takes a will to want to help. I’m sure you could find a way to help if you wanted to.”

Sample also gave the family a $500 outing at Four Seasons Indoor Golf and catering by Vivian’s in Cedar Rapids. Sample volunteered to hand out meals the day the Robinson’s decide to take off.

