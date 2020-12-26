Eastern Iowa community members come together to give back to those in need this Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Deborah Walderbach has spent a lot of her life giving back, volunteering to now working with those with disabilities, and for the past 3 years, another passion has helped her keep others warm during the winter season.

“It’s just something I like to do whenever it’s needed,” Walderbach said.

After learning about the national ‘Warm Up America’ campaign, she became the Cedar Rapids distributor, after seeing there was a need.

“They sent us boxes of hats, gloves and scarfs, and I distribute them to non profits,” said Walderbach.

This year with the pandemic, the need has grown.

“People have been unemployed, and not working. I mean a hat, scarf and mittens can cost you $20,” she said.

However, her goal to take some of the load off for struggling families doesn’t stop there. This Christmas, she’s joined in on another local effort, through the Iowa Derecho Resource Facebook Page, to adopt a family for the holiday.

The woman behind that effort, a familiar face, who’s spent everyday feeding people after the storm hit. Bridgette Williams-Robinson posted on Facebook wanting to help 50 kids for Christmas.

“We were able to help 110 kids and we actually got all the kids adopted pretty quick,” said Williams-Robinson.

Thanks to people like Jolene Bowman, who met Robinson through her meal giveaways. She along with her church Prairie Bible adopted 10 families.

“We wanted to reach out to share and help others that are not as fortunate,” said Bowman. “We don’t know them they don’t know us but it doesn’t matter.”

Williams-Robinson has experienced homelessness and knows there are many needs that have yet to be met.

“There was a bunch of families that lost everything in the storm so we wanted to make sure that we help those families, and we wanted to make sure those kids had something to look forward to for Christmas,” she said.

She and dozens of community members made sure they did. Days before the holiday, cars were packed with gifts and Christmas meals provided by SugarFire.

Faces from all over inspired by Robinson’s kindness from the start came out to support.

“I saw from a post something about her on Facebook and I wanted to help, brought some stuff down and then I never left,” said Tera Mccormally.

For Williams-Robinson, like others, she’s just answering the call to help.

“It’s just such a blessing to help,” she said.

