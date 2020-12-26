Authorities looking for man who failed to report back to Davenport Work Release Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for Roy Albert Phillips, 30, after they say he failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center, as required, on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Phillips was convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and other crimes in Johnson, Clinton and Scott Counties.

He’s described as a Black male, 5′8″ tall, and 150 pounds.

Phillips was admitted to the work release facility on April 1, 2020.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts should contact local police.

According to the Quad City Times, this is the second time within three months that Phillips has walked away from the Iowa Department of Corrections Work Release Center in Davenport.

Roy Phillips, 30, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.