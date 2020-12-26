Advertisement

Authorities looking for man who failed to report back to Davenport Work Release Center

Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for Roy Albert Phillips, 30, after they say he failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center, as required, on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Phillips was convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and other crimes in Johnson, Clinton and Scott Counties.

He’s described as a Black male, 5′8″ tall, and 150 pounds.

Phillips was admitted to the work release facility on April 1, 2020.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts should contact local police.

According to the Quad City Times, this is the second time within three months that Phillips has walked away from the Iowa Department of Corrections Work Release Center in Davenport.

Roy Phillips, 30, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on...
Roy Phillips, 30, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Thursday, December 24, 2020.(Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Family argument, shooting, kills Waterloo man on Christmas Day
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
The TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations show decrease as testing exhibits holiday decline

Latest News

Perpecto Rico-Perez, 51, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2020 to one count of...
Mexican man connected to deadly shootout in Waterloo 20 years ago sentenced to federal prison
Waterloo man killed in Christmas shooting identified
Waterloo man killed in Christmas shooting identified
Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert
Local cover band hosts virtual New Years Eve concert
Iowa COVID case daily update 12-26-20
Iowa COVID case daily update 12-26-20
Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children