A lot more pleasant for Saturday with warmer temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday features temperatures warmer than we’ve seen the last few days with otherwise seasonable conditions.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early and turning cloudier as the afternoon wears on. Light winds will be present both today and tonight, and highs will generally reach the low to mid 30s.

A quick-moving storm system passes by on Sunday, with light snow chances included. The best chance will be north of Highway 20, with minor accumulations possible.

A cold start to the shortened work week can be expected with highs in the mid 20s. Then, the biggest focus of the forecast is the midweek system next week, which looks significant. However, exact certainty about storm track, precipitation type, and amounts is still in question. Right now, heavy precipitation looks likely for a good deal of the Midwest. Stay with us here on KCRG.com and KCRG-TV9 for updates over the next couple of days.

Colder air returns following the storm.

