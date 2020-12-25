Advertisement

Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Center Point woman was arrested for OWI and texting while driving after a head-on collision in Toddville on Friday afternoon.

Jennifer Buelow, 33, has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Use of Electronic Communication Device While Driving and other traffic charges.

According to authorities, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Alice Rd and N Center Point Rd in Linn County at 1:52 P.M.

When crews arrived, they discovered a southbound vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a northbound car head-on near 3640 Alice Rd. Both vehicles were in the east ditch.

Buelow was identified as the driver of the southbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle was identified as Kelly Burk, 55, of Cedar Rapids.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Burl was taken Center Point Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Buelow was taken to Linn County Jail.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Hiawatha Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Monroe Fire Department, Center Point Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance Service all assisted with the response.

