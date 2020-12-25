Advertisement

Tim Lovell excited to coach at Linn-Mar

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Tim Lovell was looking forward to coaching his son, Max, for his senior season at Marion in 2021, but another opportunity came up that he just couldn’t pass on. Lovell accepted to become the new head football coach at Linn-Mar High School.

Lovell has been the head coach at Marion for the past five years. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Linn-Mar from 2009 to 2015.

“It’s unquestionably a sleeping giant,” Lovell said about the opportunity to coach at Linn-Mar. “The kids want to work. I’ve been in the weight room this past week. There is an incredible amount of energy and the kids are just craving the opportunity to be successful.”

Linn-Mar finished 1-5 last season.

